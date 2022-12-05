Hudson girls basketball coach Jess Vadnais said the Raiders’ transition game in their 59-43 victory at Eau Claire Memorial Friday night was beautiful to watch.
The Raiders held the Old Abes to 26 percent shooting from the field, and turned those missed baskets into opportunities on the offensive end that helped them make 62 percent of their shots on 24-of-39 field goal attempts to win their Big Rivers Conference opener and improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Raiders made it 2-0 in BRC play, and 5-0 overall, with a 69-43 home victory over Chippewa Falls in a makeup game Monday night. The game was originally scheduled for last Tuesday but was postponed due to snow.
Vadnais said winning Friday night’s conference opener against Eau Claire Memorial, especially on the road, was big for the Raiders.
“Memorial is a really solid team on both sides of the ball, and is always a tough game for us,” she said. “It was great to get the road win, as it's not easy to win in any gym in this conference.”
Junior Ella Carstensen scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and also grabbed five rebounds, while classmate Olivia Grothaus contributed nine points and five boards. Senior Grace Hanson had eight points and four assists, and senior Katie Grismore had four points and six boards while sophomore Ella Wolfe finished with four points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Hudson outrebounded Memorial 35-22 in the game, leading to plenty of transition baskets for the Raiders.
“Our transition was so fast up the court and really beautiful to watch the girls share the ball,” Vadnais said. “They get genuinely excited for each other and work so hard, especially on the defensive end. I'm really proud of how they approached this first conference game and how focused they were.”
Monday night the Raiders jumped out to a 31-24 halftime lead on their way to a season-high 69 points in a 69-43 win over Chippewa Falls. Grothaus led three Raiders in double figures in scoring with 16 points. Grace Lewis scored 15 points and Hanson had 11. Hudson led 34-21 at the break.
The Raiders return to action with a BRC rivalry game at River Falls this Friday at 7:15 p.m. before visiting New Richmond Tuesday, Dec. 13.
