Hudson’s Grace Hanson (12) drives past a Menomonie defender in the first half of the Raiders’ 60-38 win over the Mustangs Tuesday night, Dec. 20, in Hudson. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

Hudson’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 22-9 lead and never looked back on its way to improving to 8-0 on the season with a 60-38 victory over Menomonie Tuesday night in Hudson.

All eight of Hudson’s victories have come by double digits with the average margin of victory nearly 22 points.

Ella Carstensen led the Raiders with 16 points while Olivia Grothaus scored 12. Grace Hanson contributed eight points and Ella Wolfe and Olivia Pettey scored seven each while Grace Lewis had six and Katie Grismore added four.

Next up for the Raiders will be a matchup against undefeated Marshfield in the first game of the Marshfield Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28. They’ll face Wausau West the following day in Marshfield.

