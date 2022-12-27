Hudson’s girls basketball team has been dominating so far this season. The Raiders are averaging nearly 61 points on offense while holding opponents to just 38. Three Raiders are averaging double digits in scoring, another is at a nine point per game average and seven players are averaging at least five points.
All of that has added up to a perfect 8-0 record so far. But head coach Jess Vadnais knows they’ll face their stiffest test of the season when they face 9-0 Marshfield in the first game of the Marshfield Holiday Classic Wednesday night. Thursday they will play 5-4 Wausau West.
“This is a big week for us,” Vadnais said. “Marshfield is undefeated and Wausau West is a really solid team that has played a tough schedule. It will be two good games for us to get better as a team, and to see where we are overall at this point of the season. I'm excited to compete and hopefully have two really solid overall games over there.”
The Raiders won their eighth straight game to start the season with a resounding 60-38 victory over Menomonie last Tuesday at home. Five different players scored at least six points and the Raiders outrebounded the Mustangs 35-18 after jumping out to a 22-9 lead and never looking back.
Ella Carstensen finished with 16 points and five rebounds in the win and Olivia Grothaus had 12 points and six boards while Olivia Pettey added nine points and six rebounds. Grace Hanson contributed eight points and dished out six assists while Grace Lewis had six points and four rebounds.
Vadnais credits the team’s unselfish play and balance as a key to their early-season success.
“I'm really proud of how the girls come out and handle their business every night,” she said. “It always starts at the defensive end. That helps us get out in transition, where it's hard for any team to match our speed and athleticism in the open court. And what makes it work is the team chemistry and how much they love playing with each other.”
Following this week’s tournament in Marshfield the Raiders will visit Somerset Tuesday, Jan. 3, before returning to conference action at Rice Lake Friday, Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.