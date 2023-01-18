Prescott had an answer for every Hudson run in the first half of their nonconference game in Hudson Tuesday night, but there was no stopping the Raiders in the second half as they pulled away for a 59-39 win.
The Raiders saw a pair of double-digit leads slip away in the first half before closing the half with a 6-0 run to take a 34-28 lead at the break. They carried that momentum into the second half, outsourcing the Cardinals 25-11 in the final 18 minutes, on the way to their fifth straight win while snapping the Cardinals’ nine-game winning streak.
Olivia Pettey and Grace Lewis led a balanced Hudson attack with 14 points each while Ella Carstensen and Olivia Grothaus scored nine points each. Grace Hanson contributed six points and Katie Grismore scored five.
The Raiders, now 13-2 overall, will look to stay perfect in the Big Rivers Conference when they begin the second half of their conference schedule Friday night at Menomonie (10-5, 4-3). They’ll visit Superior for a nonconference game Saturday at 3 p.m.
