Kaylie Prater and Averie Martin scored two goals each to lead the Hudson girls hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Wisconsin Valley Union (Marshfield co-op) Tuesday night at Gornick Arena.
Both of Martin’s goals came on the power play as the Raiders improved to 9-12 heading into Thursday’s regular season finale against Black River Falls.
Prater scored the only goal of the first period, with an assist from Avery Haider, to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Martin’s unassisted goal on a power play early in the second period made it a 2-0 game before Union cut the lead in half just over a minute later.
Prater’s goal at the 11:41 mark of the second, assisted by Julia Cahoon, pushed the Raider lead to 3-1 before another unassisted power play goal by Martin midway through the third period made the final 5-1.
Hudson goalie Sophie Thompson finished with 14 saves as the Raiders outshot Union 36-15.
The Raiders will wrap up the regular season at home against Black River Falls (10-11) Thursday at 7 p.m. before opening postseason play with a regional final game against Big Rivers Conference rival Eau Claire Area next Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. at Gornick Arena. Hudson is the No. 4 seed in the seven-team sectional bracket while ECA is No. 5. The teams split during the regular season with the Raiders shutting out the Stars 3-0 Jan. 10 in Hudson and the Stars winning 3-1 Jan. 21 in Altoona.
The winner of next Thursday’s regional final will advance to play the top-seeded St. Croix Valley Fusion in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 21.
