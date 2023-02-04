The Hudson girls hockey team completed an undefeated week with a 3-1 nonconference victory over the Madison Metro Lynx Friday night at Gornick Arena.
Earlier in the week the Raiders posted a 2-1 win over the Western Wisconsin Stars to finish 5-3 in Big Rivers Conference play. Hudson, now 8-11 overall, will wrap up the regular season with a pair of nonconference games at home against Wisconsin Valley Union (4-18) Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. and Black River Falls (9-10) Thursday at 7 p.m.
In their latest victory Friday night over the Metro Lynx, the Raiders scored a goal in each period and Catt Donna stopped 27 of the 28 shots she faced in their 3-1 win.
Kaylie Prater scored the only goal of the first period to stake Hudson to a 1-0 lead before Kya Yarrington made it a 2-0 game just over two minutes into the second period. The Raider lead was 2-1 in the third period when Averie Martin netted an insurance goal with just over four minutes remaining.
Last Tuesday’s home game against Western Wisconsin was scoreless through two periods before the Stars took a 1-0 lead 1:31 into the third period. Martin tied it up at the 6:19 mark before Juliana Cahoon scored the game winner with just over a minute to play.
Donna finished with 23 saves as the Stars outshot the Raiders 24-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.