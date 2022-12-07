The Hudson girls hockey team came out flying in its home opener against Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Tuesday night, scoring 25 seconds into the game and taking a 3-0 lead into the third period before holding off a late Sabre surge for a 4-2 victory in a Big Rivers Conference showdown at Gornick Arena.
Hudson scored on its very first shift when Bella Buth knocked in the rebound of a Julianna Cahoon shot from a sharp angle just 25 seconds into the game. Averie Martin, who won the opening faceoff, was also credited with an assist.
Freshman Gracelyn Siwick converted a slick pass from Martin for her first varsity goal at the 9:29 mark of the opening period to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.
Freshman Cahoon followed with her first varsity goal 2:02 into the second period, assisted by Kaylie Prater, and goalie Catt Donna stopped all 12 Sabre shots she faced in the period to keep it a 3-0 game after two.
The Sabres kept up the pressure in the third period and scored two goals 43 seconds apart to make it a 3-2 game with 9:24 remaining, but Donna kept the Sabres off the board the rest of the way and Buth added an insurance goal with 1:33 left, assisted by Prater, to give the Raiders the 4-2 win.
Donna finished with 30 saves as the Sabres outshot the Raiders 34-12, including 24-8 in the final two periods. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie went into the night averaging seven goals through its first three games.
Hudson, now 1-1 overall, will cross the border to face Gentry Academy in a nonconference game at TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights, Minn. Thursday night.
