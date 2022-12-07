Hudson freshman Juliana Cahoon (9) looks for room to shoot in the first period of the Raider girls’ hockey team’s 4-2 victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Tuesday night, Dec. 6, at Gornick Arena. Bella Buth knocked home the rebound of Cahoon’s shot to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead 25 seconds into the game. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo