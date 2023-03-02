Hudson’s Kaylie Prater (24) beats Superior goalie Kylie Nault to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead early in the third period of their WIAA Girls State Hockey semifinal game Thursday, March 2, in Middleton. The Spartans would go on to score the next two goals, including the game-winner while shorthanded with 12 seconds remaining, to defeat the Raiders 3-2. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo