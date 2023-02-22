Hudson goalie Catt Donna made 37 saves and Avery Haider and Camryn Robson scored a goal apiece to lift the fourth-seeded Raider girls hockey team to a 2-1 victory over the top-seeded St. Croix Valley Fusion in a sectional semifinal Tuesday night in River Falls.
Hudson will now face the third-seeded Coulee Region Cyclones in the sectional title game Saturday at noon at the Somerset Ice Arena.
St. Croix Valley’s Kendall Sundby scored on the Fusion’s first shot of the game 57 seconds into the first period, but Donna stopped all 37 shots she faced the rest of the way.
Haider tied it up for Hudson with an unassisted goal at the 6:56 mark of the first before Robson netted what proved to be the game winner, on a power play, 3:03 into the second period.
The Fusion had three power play opportunities in the third period but came up empty while going 0-for-5 on the power play in the game.
St. Croix Valley outshot Hudson 38-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.