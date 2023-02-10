The Hudson girls basketball team continued its perfect Big Rivers Conference season, and clinched the BRC title in the process, with a 73-47 victory over New Richmond Thursday night in Hudson.
The victory kept the Raiders undefeated in conference play at 13-0, two games ahead of Eau Claire Memorial with one game remaining, while bumping their overall record to 19-3. New Richmond slipped to 6-6 in BRC play, 10-11 overall.
Hudson raced out to a quick 12-0 lead while holding the Tigers scoreless for the first five minutes, but New Richmond chipped away and got within five, 24-19, on a Gaby Aune layup off a fast break with 4:15 remaining in the half.
A Grace Lewis 3-pointer for Hudson slowed the Tigers’ run and two Olivia Pettey layups, sandwiched around a basket by Olivia Grothaus, pushed the Raider lead back to double-digits, 34-23, at the break, before Hudson pulled away in the second half.
Lewis led four Raiders in double digits with 21 points. Ella Carstensen scored 15 points and Pettey scored 12 while Grothaus finished with 11. Grothaus also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and Pettey had seven boards while Grace Hanson contributed seven points, five assists and three steals.
Aune led New Richmond with 20 points and Stella Nielsen scored nine while Makayla Langeness finished with six.
The Raiders will wrap up conference play Friday, Feb. 17, at Eau Claire North (6-6, 10-10) before concluding the regular season at St. Croix Lutheran (17-3) Saturday, Feb. 18.
New Richmond will host Chippewa Falls (0-12, 1-20) this Saturday before finishing the regular season Friday, Feb. 17, at home against Rice Lake (4-9, 8-13).
The WIAA postseason seeding meetings will be held this Sunday, Feb. 12, with regional play scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 21.
