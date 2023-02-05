Hudson jumped out to an 11-2 lead and never looked back on its way to a 63-38 victory over River Falls to stay perfect in the Big Rivers Conference at 11-0 Saturday night in Hudson.
Olivia Grothaus led the Raiders with 23 points and Ella Carstensen scored 10 while Grace Hanson and Olivia Pettey contributed nine points each.
After falling behind early, River Falls made a run to pull to within 16-12 on a Kaelin Jalowitz 3-pointer with six minutes remaining in the half. Another 3-pointer by Ella Peters with two minutes left kept River Falls within five, 22-17, but Hudson answered with a three by Ella Carstensen and closed the half on an 8-0 run to take a 30-17 lead into the break.
The second half was all Hudson with Grothaus giving the Raiders their biggest lead of the game, 49-24, on a put-back with 9:33 remaining.
Hudson, now 17-3 overall, will host Rice Lake (4-7, 8-11) Tuesday night and New Richmond (6-4, 10-9) Thursday, while River Falls (2-7, 6-10) will visit Rice Lake Thursday and host Eau Claire North (5-5, 8-9) Saturday night.
