BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – College of St. Benedict sophomore guard Sophia Jonas of Hudson, who averaged 14.0 points, hit 50 percent from the field and hit the game-winner against Hamline Dec. 10, has been named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Basketball Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday, Dec. 13.
She is the first-ever St. Ben’s basketball player to earn back-to-back MIAC weekly honors and the 30th overall St. Ben’s basketball student-athlete to earn a MIAC player of the week honor in program history.
Jonas, who was also honored by the MIAC as Offensive Player of the Week on Dec. 5, helped lead the Bennies to a 67-52 win over Macalester on Dec. 7 and a thrilling 53-52 win on the road over Hamline Dec. 10. Jonas led a team effort to lead the Bennies into a tie for first place in the MIAC. St. Ben’s has won four straight games and sits 6-1 overall with a 5-1 league mark.
“We are proud of Sophia. She and our team had a fantastic week, including a thrilling will on Saturday. It is always great to have conference recognition and becoming the first in program history to earn consecutive weekly honors is quite an accomplishment," said Mike Durbin, Saint Ben's head basketball coach.
In recording her 15th career double-digit scoring game and her sixth in seven games this season, Jonas had the game-winning lay-up with seven seconds to play in a 53-52 road win over Hamline. She had 13 points in the win as she made 5-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-10 three-point field goals.
In Saint Ben's 67-52 win over Macalester on Dec. 7, Jonas recorded 15 points by making 6-of-9 field goals, including 3-of-4 from three-point range.
Overall, the sophomore was 11-of-22 from the field and 6-of-14 from three-point range. She had three triples in a game for the 15th time in her career while surpassing 300 career points (311).
The week before, Jonas averaged 19.5 points in wins over St. Scholastica and Augsburg to earn her first MIAC Player of the Week honor. She had games of 17 and 22 points while hitting 10-of-18 shots from three-point range for 55.6 percent. She made five three-pointers in back-to-back games for a career-first and now has had a career-best five made triples four times.
Jonas, who has four straight double-digit scoring games, is averaging 14.4 points per game for seventh in the MIAC with 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals. She leads the MIAC in made triples with 25 and three-pointers per game at 3.6.
A 2021 graduate of Hudson High School, Jonas was an all-conference player in both basketball and tennis. She earned all-conference first team honors her sophomore through senior seasons, and was named the Big Rivers Conference and All-Northwest player of the year as a senior. She also earned all-state honorable mention that season, and scored more than 1,000 points in her career.
An accounting major at St. Ben’s, she was also a four-time academic all-conference honoree at Hudson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.