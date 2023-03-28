Lexi LeFever was already a three-time All-American at UW-River Falls in the long jump. Then at this year’s NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships earlier this month, she made it number four.
But this time, LeFever’s All-American honor came in the pentathlon. Making the feat even more impressive? It was just the third pentathlon of her career.
LeFever, a 2018 Hudson High School graduate, was an All-American in the outdoor long jump in 2021, and in both the indoor and outdoor long jump in 2022. But after last year’s outdoor nationals, she wanted to do more and set her sights on the pentathlon for this year’s indoor season.
“I went to Andy (UWRF coach Andy Eggerth) and I was like, I want to do it,” she said. “Like, I want to do it so bad. So we trained all fall for it.”
The indoor pentathlon is a combined event in which athletes compete in five separate events– the 60 meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump, and 800 meter run– all in one day. The distance or time for each event is converted to points via scoring tables, with the overall ranking determined by total points.
LeFever said she had no clue how she would do in her first pentathlon at the University of Minnesota Ice Breaker Open Dec. 9. But she ended up finishing second with a score of 3,138. She competed in her second pentathlon at the Jack Johnson Classic at the University of Minnesota Jan. 27 and increased her score to 3,249, good enough to qualify for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships March 10 in Birmingham, Ala.
At nationals, in just her third pentathlon ever, she posted a time of 9.1 seconds in the 60 meter dash, made 5-feet, 1-inch in the high jump, threw the shot 32-9, cleared 17-3.25 in the long jump, and ran the 800 in 2 minutes, 26.37 seconds.
It all added up to a score of 3,465, just nine points shy of the UWRF school record set by Falcon hall of famer Jill Crandall in 2007, and good enough for a seventh place finish in the 20-athlete field. The top eight finishers in each event are recognized as All-Americans.
LeFever was ranked 17th going into nationals, and said it was a nerve-wracking wait for her and her coaches to see where she would end up after competing in the final event of the day– the 800 meter run.
“I was in the first heat of the 800 so there was still a heat after me so we had to wait and see where I was placed,” she said. “I had a six second PR so I think we all knew that I would be on the podium. Then when we found out we were all bawling our eyes out. Then after all that emotion settled, I literally looked back and I'm like, I'm just so proud of myself for getting here and telling myself I wanted to do these new events.”
LeFever said the 800 was the most challenging event for her since she’s mainly a sprinter.
“We knew I could pick up hurdles because hurdles is a sprint, I just need to get the technique down, which is still coming along but I’ve improved a ton,” she said. “I was nervous for high jump just because I don't have that much back flexibility, but again I improved a lot from my first time to nationals. Shot put is just shot put, you just kind of chuck that thing. It’s still one of my weakest links but I PRed at nationals. I PRed in four of my five events at nationals so that was really awesome.”
LeFever’s track and field resume was already an impressive one before this year’s indoor nationals, and the road to her fourth All-American honor has had its share of twists and turns.
At Hudson High School, she was a four-year state qualifier in four different events, helping the Raiders’ 4x100 relay team to a fourth place finish in 2016, the 4x200 team to a sixth place finish in 2017, and the 4x200 team to a fourth place finish in 2018.
After a year at UW-Eau Claire, she transferred to UWRF where she has set new indoor school records in the 55 meter dash, 60 meter dash, 200 meter dash and long jump, and outdoor records in the 100 meter dash and long jump. Her time of 12.02 seconds in the outdoor 100 last April 2 at Hamline University broke one of the oldest school records on the books– 12.14 seconds set by Falcon Hall of Famer Jane Ubbelohde in 1977.
But LeFever admits there was a time when she wasn’t even sure she’d still be competing.
“When I was at Eau Claire, I didn’t even know if I still wanted to do track after I transferred,” she said. “I guess I kind of lost my passion for it a little bit, just with other things going on in my life. And then I transferred here and it was kind of a rough transition again with COVID hitting. And I just had some adversity mentally. But the people and the support around me at River Falls, my coaches, athletic trainers, friends, family, they’re the reason I like to keep going.”
And she has no plans of stopping now. While this year’s indoor season was her last, she still has two more years of outdoor eligibility remaining. So she’s setting her sights on the heptathlon for the upcoming outdoor season. Similar to the five-event pentathlon, the heptathlon consists of seven events– the 100 meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 meter dash, long jump, javelin, and 800 meter run.
“So we add the 200 and javelin,” LeFever said. “The 200 is going to be really awesome for me just because it’s like my baby event I like to say. Javelin? Who knows. I've never done it. But we've been practicing indoors with javelin balls. So I’ve been trying to get the form down and the steps down.”
She said she couldn’t imagine finishing her indoor season the way she did, but it’s given her even more confidence heading into the outdoor season.
“It's crazy to see,” she said. “Looking back I honestly didn't think I would finish my indoor season like that. I was coming in ranked 17th and I had no anticipation of coming home with a trophy. It gives me confidence going into outdoor. I just have to trust the training. If the regular season isn't going the greatest, just trust the process and wait for the big things to happen that will happen if you just keep on with your training and trust the process and trust your coaches. So yeah, I'm very proud of myself.”
UWRF’s first outdoor meet of the season is Friday, April 7, at the UW-La Crosse Ashton May Invitational.
