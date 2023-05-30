UW-River Falls senior Lexi LeFever of Hudson claimed her fifth All-American honor, and broke a UWRF school record in the process, by placing fifth in the heptathlon at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Rochester, N.Y, over the weekend.
Crandall amassed a total of 5,024 points in the seven-event heptathlon to break the school record of 4,989 set by UWRF Hall of Famer Jill Crandall in 2007.
Day one of the heptathlon Friday featured the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 200-meter dash. LeFever closed out the day jumping up five spots in the standings with a first place 200-meter dash time of 24.82 seconds.
She went on to post a season-best effort of 18-feet, 11.25 inches in the long jump, and personal bests of 97-10 in the javelin throw and 2 minutes, 23.74 seconds in the 900 meter run on Saturday to finish fifth out of the 22 competitors. The top eight in each event receive All-American honors.
LeFever’s previous All-American honors came in the outdoor long jump in 2021, both the outdoor and indoor long jump in 2022, and the indoor pentathlon in 2023.
She is also the UWRF school record holder in the indoor 55 meter dash, 60 meter dash, 200 meter dash and long jump, and the outdoor 100 meter dash and long jump.
At Hudson High School, she was a four-year state qualifier in four different events, helping the Raiders’ 4x100 relay team to a fourth place finish in 2016, the 4x200 team to a sixth place finish in 2017, and the 4x200 team to a fourth place finish in 2018.
