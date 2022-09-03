Friday night’s football game between Hudson and Chippewa Falls in Chippewa Falls lasted deep into the night, but in the end Hudson made the trip home with a 17-7 victory.
The game featured a weather delay lasting 1 hour, 41 minutes with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter and the Raiders holding a 7-0 lead thanks to a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jake Busson to Tyler Lessard.
The touchdown came after the teams had traded turnovers, with Lessard picking off a pass to set up his own 16-yard touchdown reception.
When play resumed over an hour-and-a-half later, Busson connected with Ben Healy for a 25-yard touchdown pass on a deflection of a Chippewa Falls’ defender.
Chippewa Falls opened the second half with an 80-yard touchdown drive to cut the Hudson lead to 14-7, before Hudson kicker Jack Strong booted a 25-yard field goal with 6:18 remaining to make the final 17-7.
Hudson’s defense held Chippewa Falls to 164 yards while registering five sacks and an interception.
Hudson improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 in the Big Rivers Conference with the win while the loss was the first in three games for Chippewa Falls. The Raiders will host River Falls Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in a battle of the only two remaining BRC undefeated teams.
