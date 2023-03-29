The Hudson baseball team is pegged as the favorite to win the Big Rivers Conference this season and is ranked 10th in the state by the Baseball Wisconsin Yearbook preseason rankings. But head coach Brent Blegen knows opponents aren’t just going to hand wins to the Raiders on a silver platter.
“We certainly will need players to step up, but I'm confident in their ability to do so,” he said. “They've put in a lot of work over the offseason and showed a lot of gains in overall strength, arm strength, exit velocity, etc. The conference will be tough again this year and there's a lot of top end starting pitching throughout.”
The Raiders finished in third place in the Big Rivers Conference last season with a record of 10-4, and went 19-4 overall, winning a regional championship before ending their season with a heartbreaking 1-0 walk-off loss to conference champion Eau Claire North in the sectional semifinals.
Hudson returns seven players from last year’s squad, including team captains Hunter Carlson, Ben Berkhof, Jake Busson and Payton Lawrence. Seniors Berkhof and Busson were both All-BRC honorable mention selections a year ago, Berkhof on the mound and Busson at shortstop, while junior Carlson handled most of the catching duties and senior Lawrence played a variety of positions.
Blegen said Berkhof will anchor the Raiders’ pitching staff after posting a record of 4-1 with a 0.58 earned run average and 55 strikeouts in 36 innings last year. He said he also expects fellow lefty Bradyn Bezanson will build off the experience he gained as a sophomore last season.
Blegen said he hopes to see big contributions from seniors Landon Zueli, Wyatt Gavin and Eli Ramthun after all three gained valuable experience last year. He also expects to see impacts from a couple of underclassmen– sophomore Nick Hirsch and freshman infielder Sam Abrahamson.
Blegen said the only thing that needs to happen now is for Mother Nature to start cooperating.
“Yeah, hopefully the weather turns a corner and we can get rid of the snow,” he said.
Hudson’s season opener scheduled for Thursday, March 30, at home against Prescott has already been postponed. They’re scheduled to play Medford and Denmark at the High School Challenge at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston this Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, before opening Big Rivers Conference play at home against Chippewa Falls Tuesday, April 11.
