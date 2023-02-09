For the first time in program history, the Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team won two state championships at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) State Competition Saturday, Feb. 4, at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.
The Raidaires took home titles in both Division 1 Jazz and Division 1 Kick.
Last year, the team won Division 1 Jazz for the first time and were the Division 1 Kick runner-ups after winning that category the two years prior. The first time the Raidaires ever won a state championship was in 2020 in Division 1 Kick.
Seniors Ruby Nelson, Ella Quinn, Meade Sames, Lauren Schmitz, and Hailey Plourde were selected as Division 1 All-State finalists for their solos. They competed those solos on Saturday prior to the team competition. Quinn, Schmitz, and Plourde were selected to the All-State Team.
The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Kristin Van Den Broeke-Stieber, Monica Servi, Kim Hoff, and Ashley Herink-Marcellus. This season’s Kick and Jazz choreography is by coach Monica Servi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.