The Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team competed at the Western Wisconsin Conference competition on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Rice Lake High School where they claimed the champion title for the Big Rivers Conference.
At this competition, teams compete two routines, the two scores are combined, and the team with the highest total score wins the conference champion title. The Raidaires earned first place in Big Rivers Jazz and Kick, and had the highest point total in the conference.
Members of the team also competed in the solo and ensemble division. Seniors Meade Sames, Ruby Nelson, Emily Heckmann, Ella Quinn, Lauren Schmitz, and Hailey Plourde were selected as members of the First Team All Conference. Lauren Schmitz and Hailey Plourde placed second and first overall, respectively.
The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Kristin Van Den Broeke, Monica Servi, Kim Hoff, and Ashley Herink. This season’s Kick and Jazz choreography is by coach Monica Servi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.