Hudson Raidaires conference champs

Members of the conference champion Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team include, front row from left, Allison Jones, Ciara Sorensen, Addison Thompson, Lauren Schmitz, Hailey Plourde, Mya Huppert, Jada Jeske, Ayva Schabo, and Gwen Shirmacher. Middle tow, Beth Piehl, Grace Hackbarth, Meade Sames, Emily Heckmann, Ella Quinn, Ruby Nelson, Ryannah Nelson, Callie Waldschmidt, and Tori Piehl. Back row, Natalie Austin, Rylie Martineau, Lauren Kromrey, Elise Bailey, Lucy Trainer, Sammi Rainweiler, Caelynn Carter, Norah Keech, and Brenna Nee. Photo courtesy of Bailey Mutschler.

The Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team competed at the Western Wisconsin Conference competition on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Rice Lake High School where they claimed the champion title for the Big Rivers Conference.

At this competition, teams compete two routines, the two scores are combined, and the team with the highest total score wins the conference champion title. The Raidaires earned first place in Big Rivers Jazz and Kick, and had the highest point total in the conference.

Members of the team also competed in the solo and ensemble division. Seniors Meade Sames, Ruby Nelson, Emily Heckmann, Ella Quinn, Lauren Schmitz, and Hailey Plourde were selected as members of the First Team All Conference. Lauren Schmitz and Hailey Plourde placed second and first overall, respectively.

The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Kristin Van Den Broeke, Monica Servi, Kim Hoff, and Ashley Herink. This season’s Kick and Jazz choreography is by coach Monica Servi.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you