The Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team and the Hudson Middle School Raiderettes Platinum dance team competed at the Menomonie Holiday Classic Invitational Saturday, Dec. 3 in the first competition of the 2022-23 season.
Starting the season off strong, the Raidaires took home first place in all four team style categories in the Large Varsity Division– Pom, Kick, Jazz, and Hip Hop.
The Raidaires also took home some solo and small group awards. Sophomores Sammi Rainweiler and Callie Waldschmidt, and junior Grace Hackbarth placed first, second, and third, respectively, in the D1 Solo category. Ella Quinn, Lucy Trainer, Ruby Nelson, Ciara Sorensen, and Meade Sames placed in the top half of the D1 solo competition. Seniors Hailey Plourde and Lauren Schmitz earned first place in the D1 ensemble competition with their duet.
The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Kristin Van Den Broeke, Monica Servi, Kim Hoff, and Ashley Herink. This season's Pom choreography is by Gretchen Hoehn, and Kick, Jazz, and Hip-Hop choreography is by Servi.
In the Raiderettes second season ever, they have nearly doubled in size. The team now competes as two separate groups–Gold and Platinum. Only Platinum competed at Menomonie and they took home second place in the Middle School Pom Division. Gold is gearing up for their first competition soon.
The Raiderettes Platinum team is coached by Caitlan Blomker, Caroline Witchell, and Olivia Weinberger. Their pom choreography is by varsity coaches Hoff and Van Den Broeke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.