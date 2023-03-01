The Hudson gymnastics team finished second at the Division 1 sectional in Chippewa Falls Saturday, and River Falls placed second at the Division 2 sectional in West Salem, to both qualify for this Friday’s WIAA Team Gymnastics Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids.
In addition, Hudson freshman Breanna Johnson and senior Emily Warren qualified for Saturday’s Division 1 individual tournament while River Falls’ freshman Ella Pierce and junior Rylee Sabelko qualified in Division 2.
Host Chippewa Falls/McDonald won last Saturday’s Division 1 sectional with a team score of 141.45, while Hudson was second with 135.825, edging out Eau Claire Memorial/North for the second and final state qualifying spot by six-tenths of a point.
Johnson qualified for individual state on the balance beam and uneven bars, while Warren qualified on beam, vault and the all-around.
Johnson won the sectional title on the balance beam with a score of 9.125 and placed fifth on bars with an 8.625. Warren was fifth on beam with 8.525 and fifth on vault with 8.925. She also scored an 8.675 in the floor exercise and 7.925 on the uneven bars to give her a fifth place and state qualifying all-around total of 34.05.
River Falls came up .75 short of host West Salem with a team score of 139.000 at the Division 2 sectional Saturday.
Pierce qualified for state as an individual in every event and the all-around and Sabelko qualified on the balance beam, vault and all-around.
Sabelko won the individual sectional title on the beam with a score of 9.325 while Pierce tied for third with 9.05. Pierce was also third on the vault with 8.825, third on bars with 8.75, and fourth on floor with 9.375 to give her a third-place all-around score of 36.1.
Sabelko qualified in the vault with a fifth place score of 8.8 and scored 9.15 on floor and 8.0 on bars to give her a fifth place all-around total of 35.275.
The WIAA State Tournament team competition will be held this beginning at noon at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School while the individual state competition will be Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
River Falls will be making its 21st consecutive appearance at state and 32nd overall while Hudson will compete at state for the eighth time in program history. River Falls has won six state titles, the most recent coming in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.