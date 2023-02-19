Hudson junior Andrew Hanson broke the state 500 yard freestyle record by three full seconds to win gold at the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships at Waukesha South High School Natatorium Saturday.
Hanson won the state title with a time of 4 minutes, 24.74 seconds, shattering the previous mark of 4:27.75 set by Ozan Kalafat of Bay Port at last year’s state meet. Second place finisher Nick Chirafisi of Middleton also beat the old mark but was still 2.65 seconds behind Hanson in 4:27.39.
Hanson finished fourth in the 500 free last year and second as a freshman in 2021. His state record was one of six new records set at Saturday’ state meet.
Hanson also finished third in the 200 freestyle in 1:38.69 after placing fourth as a freshman.
Hudson senior Jackson Rodriguez also reached the awards podium Saturday by placing second in diving with a score of 488.7. David Krol of Homestead won the state title with 518.45 while Raider senior Luc Douglas finished 16th with 292.3.
Hudson’s Jerett Maalis turned in a ninth place time of 52.18 seconds in the 100 backstroke and was 24th in the 100 butterfly in 53.79 seconds, while Brady Wainionpaa was 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 58.48 seconds and 24th in the 50 free in 22.1 seconds.
All three Hudson relay teams also competed at state, with Maalis, Wainionpaa, Eli Ramthun and Isaac Anderson placing 14th in the 200 medley relay in 1:39.35; Hanson, Ramthun, Ben Weaver and Maalis taking 15th in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:16.31; and Hanson, Quintin Moothedan, Weaver and Wainionpaa finishing 16th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:29.91.
River Falls had three individuals and a relay team at state Saturday.
The Cats received 18th place finishes from Daniel Carns in the 50 freestyle in 21.9 seconds and Taylor Matter in the 100 butterfly in 52.55 seconds. Matter also finished 23rd in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:00.82 while Carns was 24th in the 100 freestyle in 48.71 seconds.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the Wildcat team of Matter, Cooper Cernohous, Alton Lesneski and Carns combined for a 21st place time of 1:31.55, and in diving Nolan Tody reached the semifinal round before finishing 19th with a score of 199.3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.