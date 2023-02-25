Hudson sophomore Liam Neitzel and St. Croix Central junior Owen Wasley will wrestle for state titles Saturday night after remaining undefeated through the second day of the WIAA Boys Individual State Wrestling Tournament Friday in Madison.
Neitzel (50-1) will wrestle DePere sophomore Mycah Bennet (45-2) in the Division 1 106-pound championship match Saturday night while Wasley (40-1) will take on undefeated senior Braeden Scoles of Kewaskum (51-0) for the Division 2 160-pound title.
Neitzel advanced to the finals by pinning Ethan Bast of West Bend West in 52 seconds in Friday night’s Division 1 semifinals, while Wasley posted a 10-2 major decision over Connor Faust of Kiel in the Division 2 quarterfinals and beat Tucker Brockman of Freedom 4-3 in the semifinals.
New Richmond’s Carter Sterba (113 pounds) and Luke Kamish (120) both lost in Friday’s semifinals and will wrestle Saturday for third place, while Hudson’s Ethan Winkleman at 182 pounds, and River Falls’ Travis Moelter at 126, won both of their respective consolation matches to clinch spots spots on the podium.
St. Croix Central’s Parker Shakleton dropped his 220 pound quarterfinal match in Division 2 before earning a pin in the consolation round and will also wrestle Saturday for a top-six finish.
