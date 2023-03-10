Neenah may have been the No. 6 seed in the Division 1, Section 1 bracket, but the Rockets are still the defending Division 1 state champs. And they played that way in a 69-56 victory over No. 2 seed Hudson in the sectional semifinal Thursday night in Stevens Point.
Hudson scored the first six points of the game, but Neenah took a 9-8 lead on a three-pointer midway through the first half and led 28-20 at the break before outscoring the Raiders 41-36 the rest of the way.
Ben Healy led the Raiders with 17 points and Payton Lawrence scored 15 while Ben Berkhof added 10
Neenah (17-10) advanced to face No. 8 seed Superior (15-11) in the sectional title game Saturday at 4 p.m. in Wisconsin Rapids with a trip to state on the line. Superior defeated No. 12 Appleton North 45-42 in overtime in their sectional semifinal Thursday night in Schofield.
The Big Rivers Conference champion Raiders finished their season 20-7 overall and ranked No. 10 in the Wisconsin Sports Network Division 1 Coaches Poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.