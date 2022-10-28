The fourth-seeded Hudson volleyball team gave No. 1 seed Chippewa Falls all it could handle Thursday night before the Cardinals escaped with a 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-7, 15-12 victory in a Division 1 sectional semifinal in Hudson.
The seventh-ranked Cardinals improved to 38-2 and advanced to face eighth-ranked River Falls in the sectional final Saturday night in Eau Claire, while the Raiders’ season ended with a record of 34-7.
Hudson grabbed the momentum early by taking the first set 25-21. Jaeda Lockhart snapped a 21-21 tie with a kill and the Raiders scored the next three points, ending with a block by Riley Sommers for the win.
The second set was tied five times, the last time at 21-21, before Chippewa went on to the 25-22 win, but the Raiders responded with a 25-22 win of their own in set three.
Hudson took its first lead in the set, 13-12, on a long kill by Ellie Hall. The score was tied 21-21 when a Riley Sommers ace gave the Raiders the lead for good, and Burns and Lockhart teamed up for a bloco to make the final 25-22.
Chippewa Falls regained the momentum with a lopsided 27-5 victory in set four but the Raiders responded by taking an 8-3 lead in the fifth set before the Cardinals came back to clinch the match with a 15-12 win.
