The defending Big Rivers Conference champion Hudson boys soccer team had no trouble with a young Chippewa Falls team in its Big Rivers Conference opener Thursday in Chippewa Falls.
Darren Chukel and Sean Berger scored two goals apiece and Nikki Alenov, Aaron Sparling and Quintin Moothedan had one goal apiece as the Raiders dominated from start to finish in a 7-0 win.
Chukel scored off a header in the fourth minute and Berger scored off a breakaway in the ninth minute to give Hudson a quick 2-0 lead. Chukel also scored on a screamer from 25 yards out in the 32nd minute before Berger headed in a cross from Sparling and Alenov, Sparlin and Moothedan netted second half goals.
“Defensively we got a shutout, but have to clean up some things where we could get burned in a crucial game,” head coach Steve Sollom said.
That crucial game may come Tuesday, Sept. 6, when the Raiders host conference rival Eau Claire Memorial at 7 p.m. at the high school.
“I'm excited to play Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday to see where we are at,” Sollom said.
Following Tuesday’s match the Raiders will travel to Cederburg for a weekend tournament Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, before returning to BRC action at River Falls Tuesday, Sept. 13.
