It was a tough turnaround after an emotional, tight game against Eau Claire North less than 48 hours earlier, but the Hudson boys soccer team went on to clinch its third straight Division 1 sectional championship with a 2-0 victory over Oshkosh West Saturday afternoon in Marshfield.
Darren Chukel scored late in the first half and Connor Hauser added an insurance goal midway through the second half to earn the Raiders a berth in the WIAA State Tournament for the third straight year.
Head coach Steve Sollom said the Raiders were still feeling the effects from their hard-fought 3-2 win over Eau Claire Memorial Thursday night when they made the trip to Marshfield Saturday afternoon.
“We had heavy legs and were dominating the game right from the start but making a lot of unforced errors or just mishandling the ball, which isn't typical,” he noted. “We also made a couple uncharacteristic mistakes which nearly cost us a goal early, even after we had several golden chances go by the wayside on our end. It felt like one of those games where we might dominate but end up losing.”
Chukel finally broke the scoreless tie in the final minute of the first half when his shot from 30-yards out eluded the outstretched Oshkosh West goalkeeper and found the far corner of the net.
The score remained 1-0 until Hauser headed in a cross from Aaron Sparling midway through the second half to give the Raiders a two goal lead.
“From there we played more defensively and withstood some pressure from Oshkosh to seal the game,” Sollom said.
Hudson will open state tournament play Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against Marquette in a rematch of last year’s title game, which Marquette won 1-0. It’s the third straight season Hudson and Marquette will meet in the state tournament.
Brookfield East and Verona will play in the other semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m. The Division 1 title game is scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
