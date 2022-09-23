The Hudson soccer team rolled a pair of sevens in back-to-back games last week to remain tied for first place with Eau Claire Memorial in the Big Rivers Conference standings.
The Raiders beat Rice Lake 7-0 in a lightning-shortened game Tuesday at home before getting another 7-0 win Thursday at Eau Claire North to improve to 5-1-0 in BRC play.
After hosting Menomonie (0-5) Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Raiders, 9-2-0 overall, will play a pair of nonconference games against Sun Prairie West Friday night at home and Oregon Saturday at 1 p.m. at Eau Claire Memorial.
Last Tuesday at home against Rice Lake, Joao Silva, Austyn Nava and Owen Nederloe all scored their first varsity goals in the Raiders’ 7-0 victory. The game was called at halftime due to lightning.
“Rice Lake is rebuilding and didn't have a full squad, so we did what we needed to and then got some kids some playing time,” head coach Steve Sollom said. “We only got a half in and yes, there was lightning by the end. No sense waiting around for a second half that may not even happen.”
Sollom said Thursday night’s game at Eau Claire North could have been a “trap game” with the Huskies coming off a 1-1 tie with River Falls two nights earlier. But the Raiders scored two goals in the first five minutes and took the Huskies’ home energy away from the start.
Sean Berger ended up with a hat trick in 35 minutes of play, Owen Wasmund had two goals, Aaron Sparling had a nice goal, and Brady Anderson closed out the scoring for the Raiders.
