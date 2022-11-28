What better way for a two-time defending state champion to start a new season than by beating the two teams you played to win those state titles?
That’s what the Hudson boys hockey team did over the weekend, shutting out Madison Edgewood 2-0 in a rematch of the 2022 state championship game Friday night and defeating Verona, the team they beat for the 2021 state title, 2-1 on Saturday.
So does it mean anything for the new season?
“I think so,” first-year Hudson coach Charlie Singerhouse said. “I think it's a good feeling, and it shows we're still up on the top here. But it’s always a new year and you can't look too far into it. There's a long way to go, and the goal is still to be playing our best hockey in February and March.”
The Raiders presented Singerhouse, who played at Hudson from 2011-14, with the game puck in honor of his first coaching win after Friday night’s season opening win over Madison Edgewood.
Will Kowalsky and Alex Pottratz provided the scoring, and Aiden Tepper-Engh stopped all 25 shots he faced, as the Raiders picked up right where they left off last year with a win over the Crusaders. Hudson defeated Edgewood 6-2 in last year’s Division 1 state title game.
After a scoreless first period that saw the Raiders kill off a pair of penalties and outshoot the Crusaders 9-5, Kowalsky poked in the rebound of a Gannon Blaiser shot on a power play at the 8:10 mark of the second period.
Pottratz added the insurance goal with just over four minutes remaining in the third, assisted by Brecken Meyer, to make the final 2-0.
Madison Edgewood outshot Hudson 25-24 but Tepper-Engh stopped every attempt, including 12 in the third period.
Saturday afternoon the Raiders trailed Verona 1-0 midway through the second period until Mike Mauer’s unassisted goal tied things up. Mauer netted the game-winner, off an assist from Willy Fischer, with just under five minutes remaining, and Tepper-Engh fought off a late Verona barrage to seal Hudson’s 2-1 win.
Tepper-Engh finished with 30 saves in the game, including 14 in the third period, as Verona outshot Hudson 31-19.
Both Hudson and Verona were playing their second game in less than 24 hours, with Verona having played in Chippewa Falls the night before. Singerhouse said with the quick turnaround, it became a race to recovery.
“I think we had a little more on Friday than we did on Saturday,” he said. “I think they (Verona) were outworking us and then we finally got some pushback. And then the third period we kind of just survived. And our goalie Aiden was incredible, so that definitely helped.”
Singerhouse said it felt good for the Raiders to get the two wins under their belt, but there’s still plenty of work to do.
“They were two good teams that put a lot of pressure on us, but I don’t think we played our best,” he noted. “There’s a lot of work to do, but I think it’s a good sign that we got by those games without playing our best hockey.”
After opening Big Rivers Conference play this past Tuesday against Menomonie, the Raiders will host Chippewa Falls Thursday night at 7 pm. The Cardinals also played Verona and Madison Edgewood over the weekend, beating Verona 2-1 Friday night and Edgewood 5-1 on Saturday.
