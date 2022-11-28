Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&