The Hudson boys swimming and diving team is having quite a season.
Three days after winning the Husky Invitational for just the second time in program history Saturday, Jan. 21, the Raiders dominated Chippewa Falls in a 124-57 victory last Tuesday to remain undefeated in Big Rivers Conference duals.
Individually, junior Andrew Hanson has posted the best times in the state so far this season in the 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 500 freestyle, while senior diver Jackson Rodriguez earned the highest score in the state at the Husky Invite.
“There are some incredible things happening down at our pool,” Raider head coach Ross Campbell said.
Hanson broke the Husky Invite meet record in the 500 freestyle by eight seconds with a time of 4 minutes, 38.25 seconds. He also took first in the 200 free in 1:44.29 as the Raiders won the team title with a total of 460 points. Eau Claire Memorial/North was a distant second at the seven-team meet with 351.
Rodriguez’s first place score of 483.05 in diving was nearly 22 points higher than his nearest competitor.
Brady Wainionpaa contributed a pair of first place finishes to the Raiders’ team score– winning the 50 freestyle in 22.55 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.27. Eli Ramthun took first in the 100 free in 51.18 seconds while Jerett Maalis took first in the 100 backstroke in 56.3 seconds.
The Raiders also swept all three relays, starting with Maalis, Wainionpaa, Ben Weaver and Ramthun winning the 200 medley relay in 1:42.97. Wainionpaa, Weaver, Quintin Moothedan and Hanson teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.92, before Maalis, Ramthun, Kent Zurn and Hanson won the 400 free relay in 3:25.88.
“The Husky Invite was a phenomenal meet that really showcased the quality of our depth,” Campbell said. “We not only had a number of guys finish first in their event, but many of our top three scorers were top five finishers in every single event.”
Hanson went on to set new conference records in the 200 freestyle and 50 freestyle in last Tuesday’s win over Chippewa Falls– taking the 200 free in 1:40.93 and the 50 free in 21.21 seconds.
Rodriguez came within eight points of the school record record for six dives with a score of 309.35 and Maalis won two events– the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke– while Ramthun took first in the 100 butterfly, Zurn won the 500 freestyle, and Wainionpaa won the 100 backstroke. The Raiders also swept all three relays.
The defending conference champion Raiders will compete in their final two dual meets– Tuesday at home against Menomonie and Thursday at Rice Lake– before the BRC Championship Meet Saturday, Feb. 4, at Chippewa Falls.
