For the second straight season, and third time in five years, the Hudson boys swimming and diving team is the champion of the Big Rivers Conference.
After going undefeated in BRC duals in the regular season, the Raiders ran away with Saturday’s conference championship meet in Chippewa Falls, totalling 673.5 points, 175.5 more than second place Eau Claire Memorial/North. River Falls was third with 409.5.
“This was a special conference title for the program,” coach Ross Campbell said. “There were a lot of changes throughout the season but the team really embodied the theme of ‘Onward,’ where we move forward with a positive attitude.”
Hudson took first place in seven of the 12 events, including four of the top five spots in the 100 backstroke, and had both its A and B teams finish in the top three in the 400 freestyle relay.
Andrew Hanson set a new conference record in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 39.7 seconds, beating the old mark set by Paul DeLakis of Eau Claire Memorial/North by five seconds. DeLakiis went on to become a 10-time All-American at Ohio State University.
Hanson also won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:43.43 and anchored the Raiders’ winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Brady Wainionpaa, Quintin Moothedan, Isaac Anderson and Hanson won the 200 free relay in 1:31.54, and Jerett Maalis, Eli Ramthun, Anderson and Hanson took first in the 400 free relay in 3:22.59. Murphy Beatty, August Castro, Kent Zurn and Grant Slavsky took third in the 400 free relay in 3:38.23.
Maalis led four Hudson swimmers in the top five in the 100 backstroke, winning the conference title with a time of 53.75 seconds. Jarrett Mason was third in 1:01.95, Slavsky took fourth in 1:02.08 and Beatty was fifth in 1:02.3.
Wainionpaa contributed a first place time of 1:02.0 in the 100 breaststroke, while the 200 medley relay team of Maalis, Wainionpaa, Ramthun and Anderson won a conference title with a time of 1:40.1.
River Falls was led by Taylor Matter and Daniel Cars with two individual titles each. Matter won the 200 individual medley in 2:03.73 and the 100 butterfly in 53.9 seconds, while Carns took first in the 50 freestyle in 22.33 seconds and the 100 free in 49.38.
The Raiders and Wildcats will both compete at the Division 1 sectional in Hudson this weekend. The diving competition will be held Friday at 5 p.m. at the middle school pool with swimming set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
