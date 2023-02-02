With two dual meets in three days this week leading up to Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference Championships in Chippewa Falls, the Hudson boys swimming and diving team mixed things up in the first of those duals Tuesday night against Menomonie.
But that didn’t affect the outcome, as the Raiders remained undefeated in the BRC with a 101-69 victory over the Mustangs.
The Raiders will wrap up the regular season with a make-up dual at Rice Lake Thursday night before looking to defend their conference title Saturday.
“This was our first meet during taper, so this is something new that we're all navigating,” head coach Ross Campbell said. “But also, it was a fantastic meet where boys swam in different events than they're normally used to and we had boys who normally swam JV competing in varsity events.”
The highlight of the meet was senior Jackson Rodriguez breaking the 17 year-old school record in the 6-dive event with a score of 330.95. The previous record was held by 2006 state champion Tim Feyereisen.
Junior Andrew Hanson won two events– the 50 yard freestyle in 21.21 seconds and the 500 free in 4 minutes, 44.86 seconds.
Senior Eli Ramthun won the 200 individual medley in 2:11.14 and Brady Wainionpaa took first in the 100 butterfly in 57.66 seconds, while Jerret Maalis won the 100 freestyle in 49.87 seconds.
Jarrett Mason, Quintin Moothedan, Isaac Anderson and Hanson teamed up for a first place time of 1:50.01 in the 200 medley relay, and Wainionpaa, Maalis, Ramthun and Hanson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.53.
The Raiders swam the last three races of the night as exhibitions, with freshman Kent Zurn potsting the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:07.59), Ramthun owning the fastest 100 breaststroke time (1:07.86), and Wainionpaa, Ben Weaver, Thomas Peterson and August Castro combining for the best time in the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.79).
