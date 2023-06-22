Since the founding of the Hudson Tennis Association (HTA) in 2017, the organization has focused on youth development for the life-long sport of tennis in the Hudson area. With an enthusiastic board of directors committed to growing the sport from kids as young as 5 years old through teens, adults and even seniors, the HTA has seen dramatic growth in interest in the sport of tennis.
HTA founder John Knutson said he was compelled to start a youth development program while serving as head coach of the Hudson boys and girls varsity tennis teams.
“I would always ask at tryouts, 'How many of you have never played before?' and every year about 12 to 15 kids would raise their hands and say 'yeah, I've never played before but I heard tennis was fun,” he said. “I felt that it was imperative that if the Hudson High School tennis team was going to compete with the better teams in the Big Rivers Conference at the high school level that we had to do something to start youth development for tennis.
Knutson pointed to the host of other sports in the area with organized youth development such as football, baseball and softball with the Hudson Boosters, hockey with the Hudson Hockey Association, basketball with the Hudson Basketball Association, along with volleyball and lacrosse.
“They all have terrific programs and coaches helping the area youth engage in their respective sports,” he said. “Tennis had nothing to promote the sport to youth. So here we are with the Hudson Tennis Association, now committed to youth development for the sport of tennis with the kids, and we're growing every year.”
Current HTA Board President Mike Dunn has expanded the services that the association brings to the community beyond youth development. In addition to the growing number of young kids, the HTA has developed Junior Team Tennis teams consisting of co-ed middle school players who compete against other community JTT teams. HTA has an adult Tennis 101 program run by board member Tyler Grosz to teach beginning adults the sport. In addition they host a recreational league for men and women to consistently play during the summers, which is organized and run by HTA board member Ashley Gilles. On deck next is a High School Tennis Tournament currently being planned for later this summer.
Dunn said the board is trying to expand into other programs so it can reach all ages, and all abilities to enhance the sport of tennis for anyone who's interested.
Starting the "Little Pro" tennis camp program back in the early years, the HTA would have 15-20 kids participating. With the word spreading from year to year, the numbers keep rising.
In 2023, the "Little Pro Tennis Camp" for 5-7 year old children has 89 kids registered, the largest number of participants ever. The sessions are taught once a week on Tuesday nights from 6-7 p.m. at the high school tennis courts.
“With that many kids, we need a lot of coaches to make the ratio of players to coaches work well,” Dunn said. “In trying to keep the kids in small groups of four to six players, we need 20-plus coaches. Luckily, with help from the Hudson High School boys’ and girls’ teams, along with a few graduates of HHS and several adults, we have about 25 coaches willing to help the herd of kids.”
HTA pays the coaches for their efforts out of the registration fees. In keeping with the HTA philosophy of not making fees cost prohibitive for kids to play, the Association only charges $75 per registrant. Included in that fee is a free youth sized racket for each participant.
“It's very important for the kids to use an appropriately sized racket to be able to enjoy success with the games and activities,” HTA treasurer Lori Dunn said. “So instead of the normal adult sized racket of 27-inches in length, the kids rackets start at 21 inches, and we have 23 and 25-inch rackets as well, so all the kids are using tennis rackets they can manage well for the activities, and we change the rackets as they get older to ensure they can handle them."
The HTA Board of Directors has increased in size from the original seven members to nine members today to mirror the growth of the participants. Current board members include Mike Dunn, Lori Dunn, Knutson, Chris Anderson, Gabe LeBrun, Jenny Colianni, Ashley Gilles, Tyler Grosz and Kristi Mayer.
With the Little Pro program having nearly 90 kids, the HTA has also partnered with Matt Swigart of SOAR Tennis to teach older kids the sport. Swigart is the head tennis coach at Northwestern University in the Twin Cities and runs the SOAR tennis camps for various communities during the summer. Utilizing college players as coaches, SOAR coaches the HTA Junior Pros which are kids 8-10 years old, the Team Pros consisting of kids 11-14 years old, and also a group of high school players looking to gain experience and improve their games.
With the youth development programs, Junior Team Tennis, recreational co-ed League play, Tennis 101 for Adults, and the High School Tournament, the HTA is working with over 300 individuals this year. For guidance and support for all the programs, HTA relies heavily on the United States Tennis Association, specifically USTA-Northern who governs the sports of tennis in the Midwest. With the help of USTA staff, they have provided equipment, lesson plans, games and activities and most importantly financial support through grants and funding to help fuel the Hudson tennis programs to more and more participants annually.
For more information on the Hudson Tennis Association or tennis programs, or to consider volunteering, visit www.hudsontennisassociation.com.
