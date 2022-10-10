The Hudson girls’ tennis team had two goals this season– winning the Big Rivers Conference and returning to the WIAA State Tournament.
They accomplished the first goal by sweeping the BRC regular season and winning the BRC Tournament Sept. 27. They sealed the second goal by winning the WIAA Division 1 sectional last Wednesday in Eau Claire.
The Raiders won all 12 of their subsectional matches and 11 of 14 of their sectional matches to score 46 points, 16 ahead of both Eau Claire Memorial and Wausau West. Stevens Point took third with 27 points while New Richmond was fourth with a program-high 22.
Hudson coach John Dahl knew winning both the BRC and sectional titles were possible this season, he was surprised by how dominant the Raiders were in the process.
“If there was a team that had a target on its back in the sectional, it was us,” Dahl said. “And the girls responded so impressively to the pressure. I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again. I’m just so proud of this team. They’re great kids who have seen their hard work pay off on the tennis courts.”
Hudson won championships at all three doubles flights, including the highly-competitive No. 1 doubles flight, where Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson got it done to qualify for this week’s WIAA Individual State Tournament.
Jenna Simmons and Nicole Hockin also qualified for the individual state tournament by pulling out a thrilling 13-11 win in a super-tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles.
“It was great fun to see their excitement at the end of that match,” Dahl said.
Dahl said Helen Vanderbark and Maya Youssef played at another level, only giving up five games in four matches to become the sectional champs at No. 3 doubles.
Hudson’s fourth sectional champion was Cally Burgraff at No. 4 singles. In the final she dropped the first set, but Dahl said she made the adjustments necessary to win a 10-8 in a match super tiebreaker.
Grace Diedrich at No. 2 singles, and Anna Runck at No. 3, both finished second in their respective flight to secure major points for the team while Lily Holmberg qualified for individual state with a third place finish at No. 1.
New Richmond will be sending No. 1 singles player Izzy Brinkman and the No. 1 doubles team of Kellan Storie and Bella Baillargeon to this week’s WIAA Individual State Tournament.
Brinkman won her opening match at the top singles position to punch her ticket while Storie and Bella Baillargeon beat Wisconsin Rapids, lost the semi-final match to Hudson’s Lewis and Hanson, before beating Eau Claire North in the third place match.
Lily Brinkman and Ireland Green lost their first match to Stevens Point at No. 2 doubles and then won their third place match against Lakeland to boost the Tigers’ team score.
The WIAA Individual State Tournament will be held this Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 13-15, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the campus of UW-Madison while the State Team Tournament will take place Oct. 21-22 at the same venue.
Dahl said the Raiders are looking forward to playing one last time as a team at the state team tournament. Hudson received the No. 7 seed in the eight-team tournament and will face No. 2 Middleton in the opening round.
“We know we’ll be the underdog in the match, but I know this team will take the challenge head on,” Dahl said.
