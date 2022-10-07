River Falls struck first but Hudson scored the last three goals, including two by Shawn Berger, to lift the Raiders to a 3-1 victory over the Wildcats and at least a share of the Big Rivers Conference boys’ soccer title Thursday night in Hudson.
The victory moved Hudson to 8-1-0 in conference play, one game ahead of Eau Claire Memorial. The Raiders and Old Abes will meet in the final conference game of the season Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Eau Claire.
River Falls jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on a goal by Joey Butz, but Hudson earned the tying goal on a deflection off a River Falls player with the goal credited to Owen Wasmund.
Berger gave Hudson the lead for good when he dribbled in from the right side to score at the 24:50 mark. River Falls goalkeeper Remy Espanet made a pair of diving saves in the last 10 minutes of the first half, and Berger had another shot glance just off the crossbar, and Hudson was clinging to a 2-1 lead at the break.
The Raiders kept up the pressure in the second half, and just under five minute in Berger ran down a ball to the right of the penalty box, turned and tucked a curving shot into the far corner for an insurance goal.
River Falls had a couple of chances late, but Hudson keeper Toby Schneider punched away a dangerous corner kick and Wildcat sophomore Tustin Todd hit the crossbar from the top of the box to keep the final 3-1.
Hudson held a 12-3 advantage in shots for the game.
River Falls is now 5-2-2 and will wrap up the regular season at Eau Claire North Tuesday.
