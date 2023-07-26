The Hudson Raiders clay target team recently competed at the 2023 Scholastics Clay Target Program Wisconsin State Trap Championship in Rome.
The competition was fierce, with 2,300 of Wisconsin's best athletes, representing 95 different teams, attending the three-day event. Teams were able to compete in American Trap (16 yard), Handicap Trap (increased yardage), and Doubles Trap (two birds) events.
The Hudson Senior Varsity squad of Mason Richert, Owen Meurett, Jake Burger, Brady Kern and Paul Nordeen took second place, and the Intermediate Entry squad consisting of Owen Nelson, Ryan Jensen, Sawyer Marty, Greyson Daniels and Carter Nadeau took third.
In combined event scores, Luke Jannusch received top first place honors in High Overall (Men's JV) and Izzabella Arnett was first place for High All-Around (Intermediate Advanced). Many of the shooters achieved Top 10 status or better in the state.
The team's head coach is Rick Persinger. For more information on shooting sports in your area, visit www.mysctp.org or www.hudsonraidershooting.com.
We are very fortunate to have Rick as well as the other Coaches who keep this team on target! This program is exceptional.
