The Hudson volleyball team’s motto this season is “Want it More,” and that desire to win has been on full display through the first three weeks of the season.
After a season opening loss to Marshfield while going 3-1 at the Wausau Crossover Aug. 23, the Raiders won seven straight matches over two days at the Menomonie Sprawl Aug. 26-27 before losing to Chippewa Falls in the semifinals of the 40-team tournament. They followed that up with a five-set win over Menomonie in their Big Rivers Conference opener Sept. 1.
Last week they topped Osceola in four sets Tuesday night, before losing to third-ranked Chippewa Falls for the second time this season in three sets in their home opener Thursday night to put them at 13-3 on the season.
“I'm very proud of these girls,” first-year Raider coach Brittany Young-Sanchez said. “They are so hard working, versatile and ready for battle every time we step on the court.”
Sophomore middle hitter Jana Jankowski is leading the team in hitting percentage with a .439 clip, while senior middle Jaeda Lockhart is a close second at .380. Young-Sanchez said senior setter Gabby Nemerow and sophomore setter Eli Burns have worked hard to create opportunities for all of the Raider hitters on and off the net.
“Our setters are very versatile and able to run many different strategies and set ups, giving us a deep bench,” Young-Sanchez said. She said that’s made possible by the play-making passes in the back row, noting senior Alaina Larson has a 73 passing percentage with a total of 176 touches already this season.
Young-Sanchez said the Raiders face each game equally, not with the mindset of matching their competition, but playing to their fullest potential.”
“They have something to prove,” she said. “Their desire and focus is becoming evident as they walk their way through the beginning of the season.”
While the Raiders didn’t come away with a win in their home opener last Thursday against third-ranked Chippewa Falls, losing by scores of 20-25, 25-27, 14-25, Young-Sanchez said they showed plenty of potential.
“The start of the season is like a bright light into the corners of our game to show us where we need to work, and we will,” she said. “These girls have grit, and I couldn't be more proud of them.”
After visiting St. Croix Central for a nonconference match Tuesday night, the Raiders will travel to Eau Claire Memorial for a BRC match Thursday night before hosting an 8-team tournament Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the high school. Young-Sanchez encouraged people to come check them out.
“This is a team worth following,” she said. “They are exciting to watch. They definitely ‘want it more.’”
