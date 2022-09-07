Since 2008 only two teams– Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial– have won the Big Rivers Conference boys soccer championship. If that trend is to continue this season, the Raiders gained the upper hand with a 4-3 victory over the Old Abes Tuesday night at Raider Stadium.
Hudson scored two goals late in the first half to erase a 2-1 deficit before holding on for the win to improve to 2-0 in the BRC, 4-1 overall, while handing the Old Abes their first loss of the season.
Hudson struck first in the ninth minute when Shawn Berger unleashed a long free kick from near midfield and Darren Chukel was able to redirect it in the air past the Eau Claire Memorial goalkeeper.
Memorial tied it up a minute later, then took a 2-1 lead at the 18:06 mark.
Hudson got the tying goal in the 33rd minute when Chukel sent a volley backwards over his head from the corner and Connor Sparling was in the right spot to beat the Old Abe goalie.
In the final minute of the half, Aaron Sparling got his head on a cross by Chukel for the go-ahead goal, and each team scored a goal in the second half to make the final 4-3.
Next up for the Raiders is the Cedarburg Quad this Friday and Saturday.
