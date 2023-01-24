After a first place finish at the Pirate Wrestling Classic Saturday in Park Center, Minn., the Hudson wrestling team can wrap up the Big Rivers Conference championship with a win over Eau Claire North on its home mat Thursday night.
Hudson enters the night 6-0 in BRC duals and is looking to win its third conference title in the last four years, and 15th overall, by beating the Huskies, who enter the night with a record of 4-2.
Last Saturday, four Hudson wrestlers won individual titles as the Raiders took first place at the 18-team Pirate Classic with a total of 214 points. Monticello, Minn. was a distant second with 142.5.
Liam Neitzel at 113 pounds, Ethan Winklmen at 182, Ben Draveling at 195 and Ryan Rambo at 220, all pinned their way through their respective weight classes to claim championships.
Four other Raiders– Austin Krenz at 120 pounds, Riley Steltzner at 138, Graeme Anderson at 152 and Dawson Clymer at 170– finished third.
Thursday night’s dual match between Hudson and Eau Claire North is set for 7 p.m. at Hudson High School.
