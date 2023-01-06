Hudson took over sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference standings by going 3-0 at its BRC quad Thursday night, including a 53-21 victory over previously unbeaten River Falls.
The Raiders’ three wins, coupled with New Richmond’s 55-19 loss to Menomonie Thursday, left Hudson 5-0 in BRC duals and all alone in first place. River Falls, New Richmond and Menomonie all have one conference loss.
The Raiders took control early against River Falls by winning four of the first five matches by fall. Ben Draveling started the night by pinning Wildcat Caleb Kielke in 3:43 at 195 pounds and Ryan Rambo followed with a 9-0 major decision over Lincoln McCarty at 220.
River Falls got its first points of the night at heavyweight when Lucas Johnson pinned Ethan Jensen in 33 seconds, but the Raiders won the next two matches with quick falls– Evan De La Forest in 13 seconds over Rhett Thiesen, and Liam Neitzel over Jenna Lawrence in 23 seconds– to open up a 22-6 lead.
River Falls’ Tucker Wicklund picked up a 10-3 decision over Hudson’s Natalie Klavetter at 120 pounds before Hudson extended its lead to 35-9 when Austin Krenz pinned Ricardo Ceja in 54 seconds at 126 pounds, Noah Moltzan earned a 13-3 major decision over Jonas Longsdorf at 132, and Riley Steltzner posted a 10-7 decision over Vinny Costabillo at 138.
Hudson’s final three wins all came by fall– from Graeme Anderson over Colton Maves in 1:37 at 152 pounds, Dawson Clymer in 5:09 over Jacob Range at 170, and Ethan Winkleman over Felix Wahlquist in one minute at 180 to close out the night.
River Falls’ final two wins came at 145 pounds on a Travis Moelter pin of Lon Feia, and 160 on a Thade Frier pin of Grant Draveling.
Hudson went on to shut out both Eau Claire Memorial 81-0, and Rice Lake 84-0, to stay undefeated in BRC duals while River Falls remained one loss back with a 57-19 win over Rice Lake and a 58-18 win over Eau Claire Memorial.
Hudson will compete at the two-day Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna Friday and Saturday while River Falls will be at the Fred Lehrke Invitational Saturday at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield.
Menomonie hands New Richmond first BRC loss
New Richmond won three straight matches early– two by fall– but Menomonie won eight of the final nine matches of the night, including three by forfeit, to hand the Tigers their first BRC loss of the season, 55-19, Thursday night in New Richmond.
The Mustangs led 10-0 after two matches before the Tigers got a pin from Carter Sterba at 120 pounds, a 12-3 major decision from Luke Kamish at 126, and a pin from Braiden Vesel at 132, to take a 16-10 lead. But New Richmond’s only other points of the night came from a 7-3 decision from Bode Gabriel at 145 pounds.
The Tigers will host the 12-team New Richmond Invitational Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at New Richmond High School.
