The Hudson wrestling team made it official Thursday night, dominating Eau Claire North in a 70-11 victory to clinch its third Big Rivers Conference title in four years and 15th in program history with a perfect dual record of 7-0.
The Raiders registered eight pins and earned one major decision while picking up three Eau Claire North forfeits.
Andy Eilertson and Graeme Anderson started the night off with first period pins at 145 and 152 pounds, respectively, before the Raiders pulled away with four straight pins from Dawson Clymer at 170, Ethan Winklemen at 182, Ben Draveling at 195 and Ryan Rambo at 220.
Joe Spadino, Liam Neitzel and Natalie Klavetter picked up three forfeits at 106, 113 and 120, and Austin Krenz earned a pin at 126 before Noah Moltzan took a 14-3 major decision at 132 and Riley Steltzner ended the night with a pin at 138. Eau Claire North was also penalized one point for bench decorum.
The Raiders will compete at the Menomonie Invitational Saturday and wrap up the regular season at Eden Prairie Thursday, Feb. 2, before the WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, at Hayward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.