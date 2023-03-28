St. Croix Valley Food Bank is celebrating its inaugural Empty Bowls event.

Empty bowls event What: St. Croix Valley Food Bank’s inaugural Empty Bowls fundraiser. When: Thursday, March 30, 5-7:30 p.m. Where: St. Croix Valley Food Bank warehouse, 1231 Industrial St., Hudson. Cost: $30. Registration: stcroixvalleyfoodbank.org.

“Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement by artists and crafts people in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities,” Ann Searles, St. Croix Valley Food Bank Executive Director, said. “Hunger is here, and with a growing need comes a growing response. We are excited to kick off this inaugural event to educate and support the hunger relief work happening in western Wisconsin.”

Registration tickets are $30 and include the selection of a handmade bowl to take home, an evening of delicious soups, fresh bread, silent auction, tours and fundraising. You’ll get the opportunity to share a meal with local neighbors and community members to support the mission and awareness of the local food bank.

Upon arrival, guests will get to select a handmade bowl from a variety of local artists to take home with them. There will be numerous selections of soups, breads and desserts to choose from as well as silent auction items to bid on.

“Empty Bowls is an opportunity for our communities to come together for a night to address the hunger needs of western Wisconsin,” Becky Talledge, St. Croix Valley Food Bank board member and Empty board committee chair said. “24% of children in western Wisconsin struggle with food insecurity. This is an opportunity for our communities to spend time together and raise awareness as well as funding to support the incredible work happening to truly end hunger.”

Sponsors include Andersen Windows & Doors, Ciranda, Lindus Construction, Telus, Xcel Energy, Hudson Hospital, Valley Agencies, First State Bank and Trust, Rasmussen Village Pharmacy, Hudson Food Walk, Western WI Health – Baldwin, Jerry’s County Market – Hudson, Eckberg & Lammers, First National Bank – New Richmond, Bremer Bank – New Richmond, Royal Credit Union – Hudson, Allina Health – River Falls, WESTconsin Credit Union, JA Counter – Alera Group.

A limited number of sponsorships remain.