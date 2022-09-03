Even New Richmond head coach Reggie Larson said Friday night’s Big Rivers Conference opener between the Tigers and River Falls was a lot of fun.
And his team lost.
In a game that featured three ties, three lead changes and overtime, it was River Falls who came out on top when Wyatt Bell took a handoff on the Wildcats’ first possession of the extra session and went 22-yards around the right end to give the Cats a 25-19 win.
Bell’s touchdown came after the Cats stopped the Tigers on 4th-and-1 at the 4-yard line on New Richmond’s overtime possession. It also followed a blocked extra point after the Tigers had scored a touchdown with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining in regulation to keep the score tied 19-19.
All Larson could do when it was over was call it a great high school football game
“That’s competitive sports,” he said. “When you're on the winning side of those it feels really, really good. And when you’re on the losing side it hurts really, really bad. But that was two really good football teams going at it, so it was a lot of fun.”
River Falls coach Ryan Scherz agreed.
“Great high school football game,” he said. “New Richmond is doing a phenomenal job. They're well prepared and they play super hard. It’s kind of what I expected to be honest. I didn't have a good feeling all week because I knew it was gonna be this kind of game. So hats off to them and to our kids to have the guts to pull it out.”
The Wildcats won despite committing three turnovers and missing two extra points.
“We talked about response,” Scherz said. “How are you going to respond to adversity? When you fumble on the first play and they score a touchdown, and you fumble late and they score and you still find a way to respond? Says a lot about those kids.”
River Falls fumbled on their very first play from scrimmage, leading to a 15-yard touchdown run by New Richmond’s Andrew Trandahl and a Trey Cork extra point to give the Tigers a quick 7-0 lead.
But the Cats came right back and got a 38-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Range to Jordan Karras. Aleck Ross nailed the kick and the score was tied 7-7 at the end of one.
Cork hit a 30-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 10-7 with 9:24 remaining in the half. But the Wildcats responded with a clock-chewing drive that covered 64 yards and ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jonah Severson with 1:47 left. But the extra point attempt failed to make it a 13-10 game in favor of the Wildcats.
After a three-and-out by New Richmond, River Falls took a shot on the last play of the first half but Range’s long pass intended for Karras was picked off by New Richmond’s Zane Habisch at the 2-yard line.
The Tigers took the second half kick and converted a big 4th-and-4 when Seamus Scanlan hit David Sterba for a 32-yard gain down to the Wildcat 9-yard line. But they couldn’t punch it in and had to settle for a 28-yard Cork field goal to tie the score 13-13.
After trading punts early in the fourth quarter, River Falls won the battle of field position and took over at the Tiger 30-yard line. Range connected with Cody Olson down to the Tiger 4, and Severson high-stepped into the end zone on the very next play to give the Wildcats a 19-13 lead with 9:41 remaining after another missed extra point.
New Richmond came up short on 4th-and-8 near midfield on the ensuing possession, but the Wildcats fumbled the ball right back and took over at the River Falls 45-yard line with 5:11 to play.
Trandahl carried twice to move the ball down to the 20, then converted a 4th-and-1 to take it to the 9-yard line, before diving over from six-yards out to tie the score 19-19 with 1:29 left. But the Wildcats blocked the potential game-winning extra point to send it to overtime.
Under overtime rules, each team gets to start at the opponents’ 25-yard line with one possession to score a touchdown or field goal. River Falls won the coin toss and chose to play defense, giving the Tigers first crack at the Wildcat 25.
New Richmond got one first down, but the Wildcat defense stopped Trandahl on 4th-and-1 inside the five to keep the Tigers off the board. Severson ran for a gain of three on River Falls’ first play on offense, before Bell went 22-yards around the right end to give the Wildcats the win.
Larson said the Tigers have no reason to hang their heads about the way the game ended.
“We can't be upset about anything,” he said. “We had our really good kicker who’s been automatic on PATs and they just ended up making a play. Then we snap it to one of the best running backs in the state with 14 inches to go and they stop it. So you’ve got to give credit to those guys for making big plays. You just shake their hand and say that was a heck of a high school football game.”
Severson, who finished with 73 yards rushing and two touchdowns, said he was grateful to his teammates for picking him up after he fumbled on his first carry of the game.
“I appreciate them for what they do every single play,” he said. “They fight, they fight and they fight. Just the feeling I have from my team bringing me up and picking me up off the ground. It makes me feel amazing.”
Trandahl accounted for 140 of the Tigers’ 167 rushing yards, but Scherz said the Wildcat defense, for the most part, did a good job of keeping him contained. Especially in overtime.
“He's really good,” Scherz said. “But the guys that we have down there on the D-line and linebackers, those guys are in the weight room. Those are the guys that sacrifice blood, sweat and tears for moments like that. And when you need them to come up big, those are the guys you trust. And they did it.”
Range finished 9-of-14 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while carrying the ball 11 times for 41 yards. Bell had four carries for 39 yards, including the 22-yard game-winning run, and caught one pass for 10 yards.Karras had two catches for 48 yards to lead the Wildcat receivers while Cade Myszewski had three catches for 13 yards.
Scanlan threw for 82 yards for the Tigers, including a 32-yard hookup with Sterba.
River Falls, now 3-0 overall, will face another rivalry game this week when they visit Hudson Friday night at 7 p.m. The Raiders are also 3-0 after a 17-7 victory at Chippewa Falls Friday night.
New Richmond, who dropped to 2-1 overall, will host Eau Claire Memorial next. The Old Abes improved to 3-0 Friday night with a 24-6 victory over Eau Claire North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.