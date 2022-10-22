Hudson clawed back from a 9-0 halftime deficit to score three second half touchdowns, including the game-winner with two minutes remaining, to defeat D.C. Everest 20-16 in a Division 1, Level 1 playoff game in Hudson Friday night.
Justin Robey’s third touchdown run of the game from eight yards out came after D.C. Everest had taken a 16-13 lead with 3:16 remaining, and Riley Steltzner picked off a 4th-and-5 pass with 54 seconds left to seal the win.
The victory keeps the second-seeded Raiders at home for a Level 2 playoff game against sixth-seeded Appleton North this Friday at 7 p.m. Appleton North knocked off No. 3 seed Chippewa Falls 13-0 in their Level 1 matchup.
The Raiders gave up a first quarter safety and a second quarter touchdown to fall behind seventh-seeded D.C. Everest at halftime Friday night..
Robey scored from two yards out midway through the third quarter to put Hudson on the board but the extra point attempt failed to keep the score 9-6. Another Robey touchdown, this time a 34-yard fourth quarter scamper, gave Hudson its first lead, 13-9, but DCE answered with a score of its own to regain the lead 16-13, with 3:16 remaining.
A Jake Busson to Tyler Lessard completion on 4th-and-7 kept the ensuing Raider drive alive, and Robey capped the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run with two minutes left to put Hudson back on top 20-16.
Steltzner’s game-sealing interception was the third forced turnover of the second half, following a pick by Ben Healy and a fumble recovery by Will McDonald.
Robey finished with 59 yards on seven carries as the Raiders totalled just 105 yards on the ground. Busson completed 12-of-31 passes for 145 yards, with Lessard catching five balls for 91 yards.
McDonald led the Hudson defense with 12 total tackles, including one sack and one tackle for loss. Sam Dickman made eight stops and Aiden Tepper-Engh had six with one tackle for loss while Steltzner finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.
Hudson, now 9-1, will host Appleton North, 8-2, Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at Raider Stadium.
