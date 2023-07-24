The New Richmond Senior American Legion baseball team made it to the winner-takes-all championship game in the Class AA regional tournament over the weekend in River Falls. But in that deciding game, the defense on the Post 80 team struggled, allowing River Falls to score nine unearned runs in a 10-5 win.
New Richmond played four games in the tournament, going 2-2, which leaves the Post 80 team with a final 11-11 record for the summer.
All three teams went into the tournament with a fair chance at winning the title. Menomonie was eliminated after losing close games against River Falls and New Richmond on Friday night.
New Richmond opened the tournament Friday with a 10-inning, 5-3 loss to River Falls. Post 80 battled back after trailing three times, but when River Falls scored twice in the top of the tenth inning, Post 80 couldn’t match those runs.
After River Falls had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, back-to-back doubles by George Schroeder and Gavin Tarras in the bottom of the inning tied the score 1-1.
River Falls took a 2-1 lead into the fifth before an RBI double by Max Kretovics tied it again, 2-2.
After moving into extra innings, River Falls scored a run in the top of the ninth to go up, 3-2, but New Richmond answered in the bottom of the ninth when Schroeder singled and pinch runner Jordan Rice moved to third on a sac bunt followed by a fielder’s choice groundout to second before scoring on a two-strike passed ball to tie the score for a third time, 3-3.
Aiden Eckert started on the mound for New Richmond, working the first three innings. Tarras pitched the final seven innings.
New Richmond coach Dan Kretovics said this was an excellent game, with the Post 80 boys showing toughness by battling back against one of the best pitchers in the Big Rivers Conference, Eli Condon. Both of the Post 80 losses in the tournament came against pitchers who have graduated, while New Richmond used all players who will be returning to the high school team next spring.
In their second game on Friday, the Post 80 boys battled back to beat Menomonie 5-3. New Richmond trailed 2-1 after four innings, but scored in each of the final three innings to pull out the win. John Schubert pitched the first four innings, with Eckert closing out the game with three solid innings of work.
The offense was led by Tarras and Max Kretovics with two hits each. One highlight came when Reagan Driscoll put down a sacrifice bunt, then circled the bases to score on two Menomonie throwing errors.
That win moved New Richmond to Saturday’s action in the double elimination tournament, facing River Falls for a second time. A New Richmond win would force a winner-take-all game for the regional title, and that’s exactly what happened as Post 80 scored three runs in the first inning and made them stand up for a 3-2 victory.
Schroeder beat out an infield single with two outs in the bottom of the first and promptly stole second before Tarras was hit by a pitch and Nick Salmon walked to load the bases. A single through the left side by Driscoll scored Schroeder from third and Max Dierks drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Tarras before Nehemiah Zappetta singled in Salmon to give New Richmond a 3-1 lead.
The pitching of Alec Gunter and Levi Olson made those runs stand up in a 3-2 win, forcing a deciding championship game.
In the winner-takes-all deciding game, New Richmond struggled on defense. Four errors by Post 80 resulted in nine of the 10 River Falls runs. River Falls took a 5-0 lead in the first two innings, with all those runs being unearned. Post 80 did try to battle back, scoring twice in the third inning. Post 80 also scored twice in the seventh in response to four unearned runs scored by River Falls in the sixth inning.
Coach Kretovics said the Legion season should be a good stepping stone for the Post 80 players in looking toward next spring’s season.
“I think we took a step in terms of how we competed,” Kretovics said. “We’ve got a good group coming back next spring.”
