Back-to-back doubles in the top of the first staked Hudson to an early 1-0 lead over River Falls Thursday night at First National Bank of River Falls Field, but the Post 50 team managed just one hit the rest of the way as River Falls Post 121 came away with a 3-1 victory.
Landon Zeuli laced a two-out double down the right field line in the top of the first and Braden Bezanson followed with a double in the gap to five Post 50 a quick 1-0 lead.
River Falls loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on a walk, an error and another walk, before Post 50 turned a 4-6-3 double play while River Falls’ leadoff batter Austin Curti scored from third. Henry Zimmerman followed with a single that plated Bryce Bevan from third to give Post 121 a 2-1 lead.
Hudson’s lone hit the rest of the way came on a two-out double by Steele Homme in the top of the fifth, while River Falls got back-to-back doubles by Curti and Bevan in the bottom of the fifth to make the final 3-1.
Eli Condon went the distance on the mound for the win, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Zeuli went six innings for Hudson and was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs, just one earned, on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
