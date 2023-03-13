After decades of educational research, we have learned one thing for certain about children – all kids are different. This is so true in 2023. Faced with this reality educators, administrators and school board members are helped by a world view that embraces an open-minded and flexible attitude, inclines toward respect and understanding and reflects a thoughtful, discerning approach to problem-solving. These are skills for the 21st century and, in my view, attitudes Heather Logelin brings to the Hudson School Board. These dispositions serve all elected officials well – and our students, too.
Board members – and others holding elected office - need to be commended for their willingness to serve our community. The issues before them are large, indeed.
She does not respect parents or parental rights.
