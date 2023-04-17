Letter to the Editor RTSA
I just attended the 2023 Alzheimer's Impact Movement Advocacy Forum with hundreds of my fellow Alzheimer's advocates from across the country. We participated in a rally outside the White House and met with members of Congress on Capitol Hill to call for the reversal of the administration's decision to deny people living with Alzheimer's access to FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatments. 

Every FDA-approved drug is covered by Medicare, except for Alzheimer's. 

Never before have the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved drugs.

I attended this event because people in my own community are living with Alzheimer's and other dementias and they deserve access now to have more time with their loved ones and to live the life they deserve. I lost my grandmother to this terrible disease, where she didn't have access to treatments that are being offered now. No family should have to go through what my family did so that is why we need access now to these FDA-approved treatments.

During my meeting, I urged Representative Tom Tiffany to show his support for full access to FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatment. Every day without access to FDA-approved drugs, more than 2,000 people transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer's where they are no longer eligible for treatment.

Please join me and the Alzheimer's Association in encouraging Congress to advance policies and make progress in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementias by visiting alzimpact.org.

