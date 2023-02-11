We have an important election coming up later this month – voting for a new Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice. I’ve been doing a little homework on the candidates, because you can vote for only one, and here’s what I know:
There are two far-right candidates in this race — Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow — and either one would spell disaster for Wisconsin.
Kelly and Dorow are cut from the same cloth. Aside from their decisions on the bench that benefit only the GOP, they are both graduates of Regent University, one of the lowest-ranking law schools in the country. Both were appointed to the bench by Scott Walker, both are supported by dark money, and both are endorsed by anti-abortion lobbyists.
If we want free and fair elections, access to safe and legal abortion, and representation that reflects the interests of Wisconsin citizens, we must turn out to vote for a strong, progressive justice on Feb. 21 in the primary election.
The two progressive candidates, Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Judge Everett Mitchell, would support political districts that don’t favor one party over another, women’s rights, and voting rights, environmental protection, gun safety laws, and equal rights for all.
By the way, this is a non-partisan primary. Know the candidates before you vote, as they will not be identified by party. You can vote for only one. The two candidates who receive the most votes will be advancing to the April 4 election.
I’ll be casting my ballot for Judge Janet Protasiewicz because Wisconsin deserves better. We deserve better.
