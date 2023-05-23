Imagine a survivor of sexual assault and domestic abuse, someone who is the protected person in a ten year domestic abuse restraining order because a court found there to be a substantial risk that her rapist and abuser would sexually assault and or kill her if given the chance.
Imagine this monster attempting to kill his newborn.
Imagine a court giving this monster access to mom and child through visitation, but don’t worry, the rapist is going to do counseling.
Imagine the rapist/abuser not following through for the better part of a year.
Imagine him abandoning the court order.
Imagine a mom fleeing for her safety and that of their child in light of his failure to follow through with the steps for visitation, not even bothering to file the case in the appropriate court for enforcement.
Imagine police showing up at her door in the middle of the night, scaring her and her children to take her to jail for a felony charge that very clearly does not apply to her.
Can you see her?
St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson had her sitting in jail over Mother’s Day, made her name and location public (accessible to her rapist/abuser), is forcing her back to
Wisconsin (at which point her rapist/abuser will again be able to track her) and is trying to make her a convicted felon.
The next election for St. Croix County District Attorney is in 2024. Maybe, just maybe, we could have someone with that much power who doesn’t use taxpayer money to further traumatize survivors of domestic abuse and their children.
