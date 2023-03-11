Another election season lies before us. Do you dread those awful campaign commercials? Most of us do. Who is trying to make us fear our neighbors?
The “Political Industrial Complex”: It thrives on division, fear and untruths. There’s money to be made by making us hate each other.
We can change this. Final Five Voting is a better election system gaining steam around the state. You can learn about it at gro-wwaction.org/bridge-the-divide.
Under Final Five Voting, our representatives are free to serve us, rather than party bosses. Often, representatives are people who run for office intending to serve us. They grow to fear being primaried for not toeing the party line—which may disregard their constituents.
Final Five Voting promotes constituents’ and politicians’ best interests, because the top five vote-getters in the primary election advance to the general. If an incumbent runs for re-election, they are likely to advance—no matter who the party puts against them. That way, we can ensure that the important election happens in November, when all interested voters show up to the polls, instead of the August primary.
In Wisconsin, we should all be part of the solutions to our problems. Final Five Voting is a way for us to achieve solutions.
